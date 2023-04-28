Stream Jack Harlow’s new album ‘Jackman’

After announcing the release of a new album earlier in the week with the official cover art shared on social media, Jack Harlow is back! Before his album announcement, he visited a high school in his home state, surprising the student body with the news.

Rap-Up says, the Louisville artist will be honoured with the “Hometown Heroes” award in Kentucky next week.

Stream the new album now. It’s a ten-track autobiographical piece, also detailing the lives of others.

