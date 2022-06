A week ago, Gyakie, the singer-songwriter with one of the unique voices on the planet, returned with her new song ‘Something’. It is about loyalty, showing up for others, and going through the motions of being in love. To celebrate the release, Gyakie, with dancers, performed a choreographed number that left her male fans drooling and wishing for an official music video.

Listen to the tiny and talented artist’s new track until we get a visual component.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket