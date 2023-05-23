GloRilla shares new single with Three 6 Mafia sample ‘Lick or Sum’: Watch the video

Memphis breakout rapper GloRilla released an explicit single called ‘Lick or Sum’ sampling Three 6 Mafia’s classic released in 1999 featuring Project Pat. On the Derrick Milano and Juicy J production, the twenty-three-year-old raps about enjoying the company of men and introducing one to “eating groceries.” So far, the TikTok sound has over forty-one million views. Watch the Chris Villa-directed visual below and stream the track below.

Recently, GloRilla appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Lil Durk to perform their track ‘Ex’s’. She will also tour with Lil Baby this Summer.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

