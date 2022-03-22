The Falcons trade former NFL MVP, Matt Ryan, to the Colts and signs Marcus Mariota

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons traded their longtime franchise cornerstone, Matt Ryan, to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. The trade frees up some salary-cap space in 2022 and more in 2023, but the Falcons will still take a $40.525 million cap charge for trading Ryan. That’s less than the $48.66 million cap charge that would have applied to him if he’d stayed.

Atlanta didn’t wasn’t anytime replacing the former MVP, quickly moving on to Ryan’s possible successor, Marcus Mariota. Mariota agreed to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Atlanta’s head coach Arthur Smith and Maroita have much history together, spending five years together in Tennessee when Smith was an offensive coordinator.

After 14 years, an MVP award and a trip to the Super Bowl, it’s sad to see Ryan’s career with the dirty birds ends with a 2022 third-round pick. At the age of thirty-six, Matt Ryan is the Falcons leader in wins, career yards, career completions, passing touchdowns, and many other categories.

In a loaded AFC conference, it is hard to guess what’s the Colts’ realistic chances at a Super Bowl this year but what’s for sure is the addition of Matt Ryan to the Colts makes them a better team.

