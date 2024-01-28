Dua Lipa previews upcoming single ‘Training Season’

It had all come together.

Recently, Dua Lipa shared a clip to her upcoming single called ‘Training Season’. In a press release, the award-winning English and Albanian singer explained she has been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The morning after, she went to the studio. Caroline and Tobias were there, asking her about the dates, to which she answered, “Training season is over.”

“And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

It comes out February 15 with her forthcoming third album. ‘Training Season’ is the follow-up to her first single of her new era, ‘Houdini’. The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer has yet to share the official title of her album. She will be at the GRAMMYs this year, so maybe she will share something at that time.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

