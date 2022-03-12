Song of the Day: ‘Hold Me’ by Dice Ailes featuring Tiwa Savage

Name: Dice Ailes

Representing: Toronto, Canada

Genre: Afropop, Afrobeats

For fans of: Wizkid, CKay

Single from: Ladies First

Produced by: N/A

Song of the Day: March 12, 2022

Label(s): Sony Music Entertainment West Africa Limited

As the ‘Money Dance‘ singer, Dice Ailes, readies to release his female-centric EP ‘Ladies First’, his fans are delighted with its lead single ‘Hold Me’ featuring the Afropop legend Tiwa Savage. Stepping away from his cash-inspired tracks, the Nigerian-Canadian artist opens up to share an experience with a girl (Tiwa Savage) he met the day before. Her body, particularly her waist, turns him on, and he cannot get the moment off of his mind. And later, Dice Ailes notes she isn’t after what’s in his pockets, which seems to be a relief for men in Nigeria.

On the production inspired by the nineties Dancehall era, he sings in Nigerian Pidgin and says, “She don’t want money, oh, she dey feel lonely”.

During Tiwa Savage’s part, she details intimate moments with “a boy [she] met last night” and how she captivated him. If you’re listening like I am, the pair are matching energies, and that’s what we love to see and hear in all musical collaborations.

‘Ladies First’ EP is scheduled to release next month ‘Hold Me’ premiered exclusively on Apple Music’s Africa Now segment of The Dotty Show with support from national radio stations in Nigeria like Hot FM, SoundCity, and UFM.

