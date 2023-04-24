Davido announces ‘Timeless’ North American tour dates

Today, Afrobeats pioneer Davido announced his upcoming North American tour dates. After making multiple arena stops through the month of July in Washington, DC, Houston, Chicago, Boston and blessing the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on November 23, the ‘Timeless’ singer will officially launch his AWAY Festival in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena, which was cancelled last year due to the family man’s loss.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, April 26, and the general sale begins on Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time. View the tour dates below.

Davido’s ‘Timeless’ North American tour dates

