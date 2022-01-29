Goated “SoundCloud rapper” Comethazine shares catchy new track ‘Like Dat’

The song does not appear on his latest album ‘Comethazine the Album’ released in 2021.

    Warning: The record has a high playback value.

    Comethazine (23), the young legend known for breaking through into the industry during the SoundCloud era as a teenager, returned with the official visual for a two-minute banger called ‘Like Dat’ yesterday. You can see the young star at a recording studio with friends, having a great time in the booth and out of the booth. In the song, he says his bitch looks like Lionel Richie’s daughter, he’s going to get attention, and women will fight over him (because the man is rich), and having intimate relations with your girl one time because that’s what he wants to do. If you know young wealthy entertainers, men and women, as I do, you know there’s no capping here.

    Check out the new visual below now. The beat is incredible, and it would be hard to listen to it just one time.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

