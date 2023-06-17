Rising queer Pop-Punk artist Chlothegod shares official video ‘Outta My Mind’

Rimming the heels of her debut single ‘Camille’, a song or love letter written for her former girlfriend, Chlothegod returns with the raw ‘Outta My Mind’. In the song’s lyrics and performance, she gives us a vulnerable side of herself, explaining her life’s stories, including a past love and the death of her childhood dog. The Fayetteville-born talent was born into a tight-knit military community; it’s where her interesting, cross-pollinated musical style and sense formed. Her mother enjoyed the likes of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott’s songs whilst her father was in his eclectic Alternative/Punk bag.

If I had to tell you who Chlothegod reminds me of, it would be Mother, Kelis, and a new Alt-Pop artist named Alemeda. I could see or hear these gifted, colourful women on a lineup together somewhere. Without further ado, watch the doll’s eye view video for her song produced by Weston Freas, ‘Outta My Mind’.