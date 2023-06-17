Rising queer Pop-Punk artist Chlothegod shares official video ‘Outta My Mind’

Rimming the heels of her debut single ‘Camille’, a song or love letter written for her former girlfriend, Chlothegod returns with the raw ‘Outta My Mind’. In the song’s lyrics and performance, she gives us a vulnerable side of herself, explaining her life’s stories, including a past love and the death of her childhood dog. The Fayetteville-born talent was born into a tight-knit military community; it’s where her interesting, cross-pollinated musical style and sense formed. Her mother enjoyed the likes of Erykah Badu and Jill Scott’s songs whilst her father was in his eclectic Alternative/Punk bag.

If I had to tell you who Chlothegod reminds me of, it would be Mother, Kelis, and a new Alt-Pop artist named Alemeda. I could see or hear these gifted, colourful women on a lineup together somewhere. Without further ado, watch the doll’s eye view video for her song produced by Weston Freas, ‘Outta My Mind’.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

