Watch Ghanaian artist Camidoh’s video for ‘Sugarcane’ produced by Phantom

This month, Ghanaian singer-songwriter Camidoh released the official video for ‘Sugarcane’ featuring Phantom. As his lady prepares food and tends to the drying clothes in the yard, he sings about how deep his love is for her. After she oils his scalp, they head out for a night of fun with another couple. If you are ready for date night with your babe, but work or distance won’t allow it right now, you should live vicariously through the Aflao-born talent.

If you aren’t familiar with Phantom, he is the producer behind Nigerian Afrofusion artist Burna Boy’s hit record, ‘Ye‘. Watch the music video below now to sing along with the green-haired star.

