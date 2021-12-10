in Lookbooks, News, People

Beyoncé and her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi pose in new collection

Photos: Instagram

    Beyoncé posed in matching houndstooth outfits alongside her daughters Blue and Rumi in a recent Adidas x IVY PARK campaign. The trio stands in front of a brick building with a bay window in the images posted to Instagram. According to a report on Page Six, Natalia Bryant, the eighteen-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, modelled for the Hall of Ivy collection. Other celebrity kids include Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Have a look at the photos originally posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram account.

