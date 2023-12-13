Beyoncé surprises the BeyHive by adding ‘Grown Woman’ to streaming platforms

Oh, happy day!

Today on the tenth-year-anniversary of her eponymous album, Beyoncé chose to satisfy her die-hard fans by adding the decade-year-old fan favourite ‘Grown Woman’ to streaming platforms as it wasn’t on the original tracklist. However, it was used in a Pepsi ad in 2013 following the official music video component. As she’s done for the surprise effort in the past, it was released unexpectedly. Beyoncé is like Santa Claus, giving her fans what they want and need this Christmas! Join us in streaming the record now, over and over.

ADVERTISEMENT • CONTINUE READING BELOW







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

