Beyoncé surprises the BeyHive by adding ‘Grown Woman’ to streaming platforms

Photo: Harper's BAZAAR

Oh, happy day!

Today on the tenth-year-anniversary of her eponymous album, Beyoncé chose to satisfy her die-hard fans by adding the decade-year-old fan favourite ‘Grown Woman’ to streaming platforms as it wasn’t on the original tracklist. However, it was used in a Pepsi ad in 2013 following the official music video component. As she’s done for the surprise effort in the past, it was released unexpectedly. Beyoncé is like Santa Claus, giving her fans what they want and need this Christmas! Join us in streaming the record now, over and over.

BeyoncéGrown Woman

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

