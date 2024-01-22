Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot 100

GRAMMY winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘yes, and?’. The debut marks Ariana Grande’s eighth #1 and twenty-first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Each lead single from her first seven studio albums debuted in the Top 10, the only artist to achieve this accomplishment. In addition, ‘yes, and?’ debuts at #1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

The song debuted at #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, with 11.2 million streams, capturing her biggest Spotify streaming debut to date. The single also secured the #1 spot on Apple Music Top 100 Global, and the official music video claimed #1 on YouTube Trending for Music.

