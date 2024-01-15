Watch Ariana Grande come alive in ‘yes, and?’

“I don’t want happy, I want art.”

With a music video currently trending at #1 on YouTube’s Trending for Music, Ariana Grande makes her grand, highly-anticipated comeback with her new single ‘yes, and?’ From the start, Grande’s critics shared various thoughts and takes about the famed singer and what they’ve speculated she’s been up to. In an elevator that takes the critics to her exclusive AG7 event, everything gets covered like a rumour about her starting her artisanal hummus line and someone liking her more when her ponytail is a few centimetres higher. Watch the star hit some sensual choreography in the clean in-studio music video below.

