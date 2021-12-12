Nigerian musical duo Ajebo Hustlers share common interest in ‘Solace’: Watch

One of my favourite Nigerian duos, Ajebo Hustlers, recently released the official video for ‘Solace’ with the catchy hook. The Fresh VDM produced song track finds the Port Harcourt artists in a bind, as Knowledge has an argument with his girl and Piego shoots his shot in a local market. Watch the music video directed by Dammy Twitch below to see how it ends. The single is taken from the group’s latest project, ‘Kpos Lifestyle, Vol 1’.
