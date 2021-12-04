Listen to Afrowave pioneer Afro B’s latest Amapiano banger ‘Shisha’ with Niniola and Busiswa

As a DJ himself, Afro B knows and understands how to make track to get a crowd moving.

Today, Ivorian British star Afro B released a new banger with Niniola (Nigeria) and Busiswa (South Africa) called ‘Shisha’, and it has the dance community creating dances to it already. As smooth as the olive oil gliding across my warm frying pan, Afrowave pioneer has found a way to encapsulate one of Africa’s hottest sounds, Amapiano, into a three-minute experience. Like I was able to tell Afro B on a recent call, there’s something about hearing a woman’s voice on South Africa’s House music.

If you’ve been listening to African music before the breakthrough of Wizkid’s massive global hit ‘Essence’ with Tems, you heard ‘Drogba (Joanna)’ in 2018. The track, produced by Team Salut, took on a life of its own and has become the go-to record to play for DJs worldwide. It is one of the most-streamed and most-played Afrobeats songs ever.

