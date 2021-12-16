ABC News reports “Afrobeats is the new pop”

Today, ABC News reporter Faith Abubey said her piece about Afrobeats being the “new pop” as the musical genre burns up the charts, “partly due to social media”. In the report, the most-streamed Afrobeats recording artist CKay talked about Afrobeats being his heritage. Also, Nigerian star singer Tems, first-generation star Afro B, and the legendary African music promoter Tuma Basa, now at YouTube as the Director of Black Music and Culture. Watch the full television report below.

Next round, I want to see Duke, SMADE, and even the young men at Amplify Africa involved or mentioned. Without the live concerts they produced to bring Afrobeats across shores, I am unsure where we would be—including the artists featured in the television report.

