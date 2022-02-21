Port Harcourt’s 1da Banton’s hit record ‘No Wahala’ crosses more than 16 million views

Hakuna Matata, means no worries, or in other words, ‘No Wahala’.

When people hear the song, it just does something to them. Nigerian artist, 1da Banton, takes over people’s hearts with his hit single, ‘No Wahala’, which sends an uplifting message to live life stress-free. Like many of our favourites, ‘No Wahala’ took flight on the TikTok platform after the song was used for a TikTok challenge in France. From there, the song took off, and the music video now has over thirteen million views and sixteen million streams on all streaming platforms! The music video truly captures the essence of living carefree, with fun dancing, great beach scenes and last but not least, plenty of fried chicken. After watching the music video repeatedly, I’m ready to be stress-free and join 1 Da Banton and friends on this beautiful beach! Enjoy the ocean view for yourself.

If you didn’t see the news yet, there’s a remix with Kizz Daniel underway. 1da Banton’s fellow Nigerian artist posted a short video clip of him playing his added verse to the song. We can’t wait to hear the official track on streaming platforms!

