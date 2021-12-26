Watch Abia State-born Afropop star Yemi Alade’s video for ‘Fire’

Two days ago, one of Nigeria’s finest singers Yemi Alade released the official video for her song ‘Fire’. If you are in love, the lyrics will resonate. Sometimes, we connect with people we cannot live without and want to tell the world about them. Check out the visual below taken from her latest EP, ‘Queendoncom’, which has seven tracks and no features. Each location is she’s in is beautiful and natural, and her wardrobe is well-sourced.

