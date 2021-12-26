Watch Abia State-born Afropop star Yemi Alade’s video for ‘Fire’

If you’re not familiar with the queen, she worked with Beyoncé on two tracks from her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album: Don’t Jealous Me and My Power.

    Photo: Instagram

    Two days ago, one of Nigeria’s finest singers Yemi Alade released the official video for her song ‘Fire’. If you are in love, the lyrics will resonate. Sometimes, we connect with people we cannot live without and want to tell the world about them. Check out the visual below taken from her latest EP, ‘Queendoncom’, which has seven tracks and no features. Each location is she’s in is beautiful and natural, and her wardrobe is well-sourced.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    FireYemi Alade