Tiësto will be the first in-game DJ to perform at the Super Bowl

Eleven hours ago, as a collaborative post, the NFL announced that Tiësto (55) is the first superstar DJ to perform in-game at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the prestigious Allegiant Stadium. The mega Dutch selector and record producer will bless eager football fans in Sin City with his master skills during pre-game warm-ups and game breaks.

On February 11, 2024, music fans will enjoy a live performance from the legendary R&B artist Usher, whose had a popular residency in the city.

In case you aren’t into Electronic Dance Music, don’t worry. We got you. Tiësto earned over 11 billon streams worldwide and has sold over 36 million album units.

