Tiësto will be the first in-game DJ to perform at the Super Bowl

Instagram

Eleven hours ago, as a collaborative post, the NFL announced that Tiësto (55) is the first superstar DJ to perform in-game at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the prestigious Allegiant Stadium. The mega Dutch selector and record producer will bless eager football fans in Sin City with his master skills during pre-game warm-ups and game breaks.

On February 11, 2024, music fans will enjoy a live performance from the legendary R&B artist Usher, whose had a popular residency in the city.

In case you aren’t into Electronic Dance Music, don’t worry. We got you. Tiësto earned over 11 billon streams worldwide and has sold over 36 million album units.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

GRAMMY-nominated artist Coi Leray shares ‘Wanna Come Thru’ under new label