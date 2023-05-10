Spotify boots AI generated music from its platform

Streaming giant Spotify recently removed a huge chunk of music content created by generative artificial intelligence service Boomy, over fraudulent allegations from the AI service.

Users on Boomy can create music in any genre within a short period of time, and release/collect royalties from the generated track.

Reports also state that Universal Music Group has warned all the major streaming platforms about the alleged suspicious activity coming from the platform — where users make use of bots to inflate audience statistics.