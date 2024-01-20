Watch Nigerian sensation Seyi Vibez’s music video for ‘Different Patterns’

Ten days ago, Nigerian sensation Seyi Vibez released the official music video for his track ‘Different Patterns’, (over five million streams), my favourite record from his latest EP. In the video that sees the artist at a gas station and later at a luxury home, he shows the life of a well-dressed young man with options.

After you see the video, stream the ‘NAHAMciaga’ project on your platform of choice. The Ketu, Nigeria, native star recorded his songs in Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin, and English. Check out the picturesque music video below before it eventually crosses one million views on YouTube.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

