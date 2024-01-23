Watch Isaiah Rashad celebrate the tenth anniversary of ‘Cilvia Demo’ with Spotify’s ‘Ten’ video series

Today, Spotify launched its all-new video series—TEN—celebrating the tenth anniversary of iconic albums, with a debut episode featuring an intimate performance from Isaiah Rashad with music from his breakout project from Top Dawg Entertainment, ‘Cilvia Demo’.

Spotify’s latest video series, rolling out episodically, will feature new renditions of beloved tracks interspersed with untold stories and memories from when the album was first recorded a decade ago. The ‘Ten’ video series is performed in front of the artists’ friends and family at Spotify’s Los Angeles campus in a cozy studio space filled with instruments and recording gear that bridge the past and present.

