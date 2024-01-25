GRAMMY-nominated artist Coi Leray shares ‘Wanna Come Thru’ under new label

Today, GRAMMY-nominated rapper-singer Coi Leray released her first single with her new label, Island Records. On the Mike WiLL Made-It produced track, she sings about intimate moments with a lover who would not put their pride away. Throughout the first verse, the recently single artist sings about speaking her truth, being unsure yet real, being a loyal partner, and potentially getting back with the person she chose not to date anymore.

The artist shared the following about her new era, “This song is about me on my grown and sexy. Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do. As you get older and you tap into your womanhood and your femininity and I feel like you should embrace that. It’s feeling good for yourself; looking in the mirror and just loving yourself. 2024 is going to be my grown and sexy era. I’m taking over this year. I’ve got so much new music and a whole new side of me to get to know.”

Listen to ‘Wanna Come Thru’ below.

