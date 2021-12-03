Hip-Hop’s breakout star Blxst shares new track ‘About You’: Listen

Blxst returns with his first solo record since ‘No Love Lost’.

Tonight, American multifaceted artist Blxst shares a new single called ‘About You’ that graciously samples ‘Faded Pictures’, a classic track by 90s R&B sweethearts Joe and Case.

I need you to be about we.

The South Los Angeles native, real name Matthew Dean Burdette, speeds up the production a smidgen to say the type of partner he needs to have in his version. As the record continues, Blxst effortlessly sings about his selfishness when expressing his love.

You should know I am about you.

This year’s breakout Hip-Hop star details that he is not afraid of breaking all rules and receiving the critique he needs to change his style of affection. After all, we do not receive love the same way, and it is great to see that Blxst understands that, which are referred to as love languages. Furthermore, in the track, he explains that he could be on his own, but he doesn’t mind having someone hold him down like Coretta Scott King held down her husband, Martin Luther King Jr.

Are you the type to stick around for whatever comes?

Now, no disrespect to the King family, but I hope the “one-of-one” isn’t insinuating that he must have his way in life (selfishly) and do whatever he wants, not caring how his woman looks in public.

Judging the lyrics towards the end of the record, the ‘Brunch on Sundays’ featured singer shows how authentic he is and how different he feels from other men. Then, the song ends, but not before he references Biggie Smalls’ 1994 record ‘Fucking You Tonight’ with R Kelly produced by DJ Premier recorded for his debut album, both successful Black men who are now called and seen as problematic by the general public.

Blxst recently earned his first certified gold record with Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga for the TikTok favourite ‘Chosen’. Across the globe, he has accumulated over 900 million streams, and he sold out his first headlining tour in ten seconds!

Last night, he teased his loyal fans online with the following tweet:

My new song #AboutYou is dropping tonight, but I want to give u a sneak peek. If this tweet hits 5000 retweets i'll drop the verse on https://t.co/7zDTkX1BjY 🦅🦅 — Blxst (@BLXST) December 2, 2021

Alas as promised, he tweeted the snippet.

haven’t dropped a solo song in over a year “ about you “ tonight at 9pm ( pst ) pic.twitter.com/a2TVJkHtuN — Blxst (@BLXST) December 2, 2021

Finally, stream the full love song about companionship and comprises below now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

