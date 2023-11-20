in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Watch Nigerian star Asake and HER’s acoustic performance of ‘Lonely At the Top’

Last week, 2024 GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian superstar Asake released the official video for his acoustic performance of his hit record ‘Lonely At the Top’ featuring HER. He sings in Youruba and Nigerian Pidgin as the American R&B superstar croons her verse in English and pronounces “matter” like a Nigerian would. Before the video ends, she sings the chorus, which isn’t in American English. Watch the video below. It is less than three minutes long and features some of the most striking Black women you’ve ever seen.

AcousticAsakeHERLonely At the Top

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

