Watch Nigerian star Asake and HER’s acoustic performance of ‘Lonely At the Top’

Last week, 2024 GRAMMY-nominated Nigerian superstar Asake released the official video for his acoustic performance of his hit record ‘Lonely At the Top’ featuring HER. He sings in Youruba and Nigerian Pidgin as the American R&B superstar croons her verse in English and pronounces “matter” like a Nigerian would. Before the video ends, she sings the chorus, which isn’t in American English. Watch the video below. It is less than three minutes long and features some of the most striking Black women you’ve ever seen.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

