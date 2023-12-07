Zambian singer Tio Nason pays homage to 70s Zamrock with ‘Ka Nyimbo’: Watch the visual

Zambia’s rising singer Tio Nason released a balmy, illustrative visual for ‘Ka Nyimbo’ a week ago. The picture handsomely and thoughtfully pays homage to 70s Zamrock, one of Africa’s most incredible musical movements to date. Unfortunately, the genre inspired by American Rock acts like Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and the Funk of James Brown is not documented or covered due to Zambia’s new independence. The landlocked country of rugged terrain fell on hard times, loomed with conflict, and descended into isolation, as stated by Boiler Room. Thankfully, gestures like Nason’s will keep the music alive and continue to pique interests. Throughout the visual, Nason shows us record covers of classics like Paul Ngozi’s ‘Viva’, Witch, Ngozi Family’s LP ‘Bad Character‘, and last but not least, his new offering, doing his part to revive and shed light on the sound. As the self-proclaimed visionary creative sings about the “last days” in his native tongue (Bantu), he drenches us with African fashion not short of beading, layered textures, tightly coiled hairstyles, tailored suit jackets—all adjacent to and complementing warm pops of colour on each body.

Check out Tio Nason’s self-directed music video that celebrates and authentically captures the essence of the Southern African country’s efforts during this historical time. It uniquely features traditional Zambian traditional melodies and delicate storytelling, hypnotic and charged enough to make you spin on the dancefloor or in your chairs a few times.

