Nicki Minaj returns to her hood for ‘We Go Up’ featuring Fivio Foreign: Watch

The legendary flow queen eats on the menacing Drill beat, and the Andre ‘Drevinci’ Jones direction is currently trending at #5 on YouTube’s Trending for Music.

This week, Nicki Minaj—the Queen of Rap—released the official music video for her new song, ‘We Go Up’, featuring Fivio Foreign.

As she opens up the visual with the sight of a neon yellow Ferrari, a green Lamborghini, clips of the hood and the breathtaking NYC skyline, your highness tells her city to stand up and warns her opps/admirers not to touch her crown. From that point on, she shows her exactly why she is the legendary spitter that we all fell in love with over a decade ago.

She has also stated that she wants to do a remix, so if you get the instrumental on iTunes, record it, and send it to her, you may be in luck. And of course, you will need to know how to contact her.

In 2019, before Brooklyn Drill legend Pop Smoke’s demise, Nicki Minaj also appeared on the official remix of ‘Welcome to the Party’, the young New Yorker’s breakout song. It’s winsome to see the Black Barbie embrace the East Flatbush-native star on this single. Watch the music video below.

