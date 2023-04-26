LL Cool J to begin first arena tour in 30 years, this Summer: Watch the trailer

“One of a kind mashup coming to a city near you”

Photo: Instagram

In part of this week’s most exciting news, Hip-Hop living legend LL Cool J announces his first headline arena tour in three decades. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee/2x GRAMMY-winning star will hit the road with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, and more. According to HipHop-N-More, tastefully, there would be “a rotating cast of acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross and more.”

Watch the official announcement trailer video below to hear what’s on his mind. Through the one-minute visual, the goated emcee shares questions and thoughts he has internally as any entertainer who’s been away as he has might ask themselves. Based on his performance on the big screen and what appears to be the legend remaining in good health, we believe he’s got it under control.

To get more details about the tour, visit this link.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

