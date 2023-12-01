in Culture, Music Reviews, News

Play Jonzing World’s new artist Gdzilla’s new track ‘High Tension’ more than once

Photo: Courtesy of the label

As promised, Jonzing World’s new artist Gdzilla released his debut single today called ‘High Tension’. Over the Amapiano-style production featuring infectious rhythms and soulful melodies, the recently unmasked Lagos State artist sings in his local dialect on the hook about giving naysakers full pressure and high tension that seems to match the pressure of the “gbedu” drum. To catch the groove, stream the uptempo dance track below. It is the lead record from Gdzilla’s forthcoming EP, set to come out next Friday, December 8.

