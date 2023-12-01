Play Jonzing World’s new artist Gdzilla’s new track ‘High Tension’ more than once

As promised, Jonzing World’s new artist Gdzilla released his debut single today called ‘High Tension’. Over the Amapiano-style production featuring infectious rhythms and soulful melodies, the recently unmasked Lagos State artist sings in his local dialect on the hook about giving naysakers full pressure and high tension that seems to match the pressure of the “gbedu” drum. To catch the groove, stream the uptempo dance track below. It is the lead record from Gdzilla’s forthcoming EP, set to come out next Friday, December 8.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

