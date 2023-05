Using one of the most recognisable samples of all time (The Thomas Bell Orchestra’s ‘A Theme for LA’s Team released in 1979), Tottenham’s Drill rappers Bandokay and Headie from OFB (Original Farm Boys) released the official video for their song ‘Rivals’. As a boxing match goes on, the artists rap the lyrics that say everything is dead if he says so since it’s his call and figure out if the shenanigans are something you’d die for. Watch the video below now.

