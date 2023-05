Plus Ari Lennox, P-Square, Coi Leray and more

Today, Afro Nation announced its official lineup for Afro Nation Detroit.Mixing it up to showcase electric performances from African stars and Afrobeats pioneers to R&B/Hip-Hop’s rising stars, Motor City will be the place to be. Have a look at the full lineup below for the two-day festival. The event begins on August 19 and ends on the 20th at the historic Douglass Site in Detroit, Michigan.