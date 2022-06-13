Nigeria’s 1da Banton bags new anthem with ‘Summer Love’: Watch the visual

A raving oscillating bass introduces us to 1da Banton’s brand new ‘Summer Love’.

Clad in a floral Summer suit, the Nigerian sensation 1da Banton makes his way over a wooden bridge. An intimate beach party is underway. He casually shows off his ability to create Afrobeats anthems while enjoying the company of a beautiful goddess. Occasionally, a catchy choral ensemble dishes out eargasm during the repetitive chorus. It is safe to say that this is a perfect follow-up to his recent hit record ‘No Wahala’.

