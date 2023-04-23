Zepyure: High-quality shoe brand driven by timeless, handcrafted traditions

An experience built on love, passion, and hospitality

In 2020, former basketball player Allen Huddleston founded his first high-quality sneaker collection called Zepyure. The Los Angeles-based shoe brand is an ode to his grandfather Thomas Huddleston, who owned a grocery market in Central Valley, and the immigrant communities—including Armenians that helped him shape his values. If you weren’t sure, the brand does have subtle hints of Armenian culture as a token of appreciation for the connections his grandfather created, further homage through the brand’s imagery and name. According to the designer, it also reflects his grandfather’s personality.

Ten days ago, the agency representing the Black-owned brand mailed a pair of its timeless handcrafted shoes to me in white. I was super excited when they showed up on my doorstep! Being eager to see the craftsmanship of these babies up close was important. I wear and own designer sneakers like Balenciaga, Yeezy, and MCM, so I needed to understand where Zepyure is on the totem pole. The Dalita consisting of an ivory-coloured calf-skin and patent leather combo—speaks to me in ways that extend my confidence to dress them up or down with a light blue denim or a jersey dress.

In a big city like New York, where we walk for many blocks until arriving at our destinations, it is hard to say how your feet would feel. However, I could wear them for errands or have brunch with besties at a chic spot.

The Dalita isn’t soft by the touch on the inside of the shoe, but the materials used are not cheap or flimsy.

We are conscious about promoting and supporting Black designer and Black-owned products in my small stylish friend group, which is right up my alley.

The Fresno State standout gained inspiration by helping a teammate with his startup furniture line called Thuma. As Huddleston does and says, I think we all want to stay rooted and flow softly through life’s seasons, too.

Zepyure’s low-top sneaker retails for $395 and is available for men and women, with sizes ranging from 8-13 and 5-11, respectively. Visit this link to purchase a pair for the fathers in your life as a great Father’s Day gift. A shortage of deserving fathers in your circle? Buy them for yourself.