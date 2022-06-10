Photo: Instagram
Yung Miami launches new podcast, has Diddy as her first guest

Their chemistry is infectious.

Photo: Instagram

One-half of City Girls, Yung Miami, launched her show this week, executive produced by both. Careesha “Yung Miami” Brownlee interviewed her speculated boyfriend, Diddy, for the first episode. During the conversation, they talked about their relationship statuses, working together, dating, and travelling together. As a fan of Diddy and Yung Miami, it was good to see them laugh together, lock eyes, show their strengths, and tell their truths.

Watch Yung Miami’s first interview ever below. Her new show, “Caresha Please”, is a REVOLT production.

