YouTube ends Stories, prioritises Shorts

One of the world’s largest video content platform YouTube recently announced that they would be doing away with the popular feature for creators “Stories” in order to prioritize short form content and put in more effort towards the development of “YouTube Shorts”— a direct competitor for the popular social media app TikTok.

Stories will be going away starting on June 26. Any story post uploaded before that date will be live up to seven days afterward. After that period, users will no longer see Stories from any creator, and the option will be gone forever.