Young Thug returns with 15-track album ‘Business Is Business’: Stream

Today, the Young Thug gifts his fans with a new full-length studio album, ‘Business Is Business’. The album notably marks his first full-length solo album since 2021’s ‘Punk’, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. The latter proved both personal and introspective, broke barriers in music, and shifted culture.

Last week, a QR code appeared on Thug’s Instagram, attracting curiosity and buzz to www.businessisbusiness.biz. Today, as the countdown ended, he delivered the surprise arrival of ‘Business Is Business’.

Inspired by the weaponization of Young Thug’s art against him, 300 Elektra Entertainment Chairman and CEO Kevin Liles have spearheaded the Protect Black Art movement to limit the use of creative expression against artists in courtrooms. It has already inspired legislation signed into law in California, the passage of bills in state houses in Louisiana, Missouri, and New York, as well as the introduction of the RAP Act at the federal level, which today has 22 co-sponsors. Notably, the California law has already led to an appeals court overturning a conviction, calling the prosecutor’s usage of lyrics “prejudicial” and stating the “remaining evidence was not strong.” Liles said, “This is a movement, not a moment. The prosecutorial overreach in the case against Jeffery – a great father, CEO, and leader in his community – has awakened the artistic community to the growing attack on their First Amendment rights.”

Listen to the fifteen-track album, which uses a thought-provoking image of the young legend in court for the artwork below. It includes features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit and more.

1 Parade on Cleveland featuring Drake

2 Money On The Dresser

3 Gucci Grocery Bag

4 Cars Bring Me Out featuring Future

5 Wit Da Racks featuring 21 Savage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti

6 Uncle M

7 Abracadabra featuring Travis Scott

8 Went Thru It

9 Oh U Went featuring Drake

10 Want Me Dead featuring 21 Savage

11 Hellcat Kenny featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12 Mad Dog

13 Jonesboro

14 Hoodie featuring BSlime & Lil Gotit

15 Global Access featuring Nate Ruess