Brooklyn star Young MA shares new song ‘Open Scars’ about health and transformation: Stream

After what is now known as a health scare that worried fans, Young MA is back and talking about her open scars—detailing what she experienced and how it all happened. On the Tash and Nico Baran production, the Brooklyn-born rapper fully discloses how she would alcohol, act out and cry in an interview with VICELAND’s licensed therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh in 2017 on The Therapist. As she probably knows, her fans and others battle with similarities behind closed doors, so her messaging and sharing her vivid thoughts and vulnerability is honourable. Watch the music video below to catch up to what you’ve been missing—her story about betrayal, letting her fans down for three years, losing faith, and much more.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

