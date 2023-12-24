Yasiin Bey to perform songs by the late MF DOOM in Paris

Yasiin Bey—formerly known as—Mos Def, shared his plans to perform MF DOOM’s songs one night in Paris, France. In a joint post [probably made by the promoter], the star rapper-actor stated that the show will cover “the music of this amazing artist who passed away October 31st 2020.” The post continued, “Yasiin Bey always showed admiration to the rhymes of whom been called Viktor Vaughan, The Villain, King Gheedorah or simply DOOM. He will perfom some of his favorits tracks from the masked One.”

If you are a die-hard fan of MF DOOM and happen to be in the City of Love on January 18, 2024, come to the La Cigale Paris. The tickets are €45 EUR each.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

