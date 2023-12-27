Earlier this month, Wu-Tang Clan announced their plan to start a Las Vegas residency. It is called ‘The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency’ is to be held at the Virgin Hotels during Superfavourite mixed drink and get to lipsynchu missed it, the legendary Hip-Hop group also received an official day in New York City (November 9). The Empire State Building lit up in yellow and black to celebrate the honour. In 2024, if you are in the City That Never Sleeps, you may find a “Wu-Tang Night” at a dive bar to sip your favourite mixed drink and get to lipsynch some of the Wu’s best verses all night.

