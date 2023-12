Today, Wizkid shared what appears to be cover art and his plans to release something soon with a caption that reads “See you Friday😒😎🦅”. There are no further details at this time, but fans and other outlets are speculating it may be the second volume of the fan-favourite ‘Soundman Vol 1’ (released on December 6, 2019). After all, “S2” does seem like the second coming of the aforementioned. Hopefully, we will be in for a treat this Friday.

