Last week, Nigeria’s global megastar Wizkid unleashed the sensual lyric video for his song ‘Flower Pads’. From a long drive across the coast to the comfort of a sitting boat, the leading women in the video take up the singer’s time equally.

ADVERTISEMENT







Have a look at the visual below now to learn the lyrics.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket