Watch Mary J Blige’s quartet protégé WanMor’s official studio video for ‘Please Don’t Go’

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Mary J Blige’s new R&B group WanMor released the official studio music video for their new track ‘Please Don’t Go’—a rework of Boyz II Men’s record. The original came out in 1992; reached #49 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, the Gen Z group appeared at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards with Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson for the Motown Records tribute. Also, WanMor are up for 2023 BET Awards (Best Group) and 2023 BET Soul Train Awards (Best New Artist and Best Group).

The young quartet—all bearing their father’s first and last names, Wanyá Morris—announced their tour, ‘#FanLove’, launching in Spring next year across North America. Check out the black-and-white visual above, out now through Mary J Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc and 300 Entertainment.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

