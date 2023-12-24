Watch Mary J Blige’s quartet protégé WanMor’s official studio video for ‘Please Don’t Go’

Mary J Blige’s new R&B group WanMor released the official studio music video for their new track ‘Please Don’t Go’—a rework of Boyz II Men’s record. The original came out in 1992; reached #49 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, the Gen Z group appeared at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards with Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson for the Motown Records tribute. Also, WanMor are up for 2023 BET Awards (Best Group) and 2023 BET Soul Train Awards (Best New Artist and Best Group).

Just Announced: #FanLoveTour💙 is coming to a city near you! Hosted by Kayla Nicole featuring That Girl LAY LAY, Young Dylan, WanMor, Papa Jay, Breez Kennedy, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo with special guest King Harris and sounds by DJs Amira & Kayla and DJ Sophia Rocks. pic.twitter.com/iPp3g9ipq3 — WanMor (@WanMorOfficial) December 19, 2023

The young quartet—all bearing their father’s first and last names, Wanyá Morris—announced their tour, ‘#FanLove’, launching in Spring next year across North America. Check out the black-and-white visual above, out now through Mary J Blige’s Beautiful Life Productions, Inc and 300 Entertainment.

