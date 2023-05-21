Stream Nigerian legend Wande Coal’s brand new album ‘Legend or No Legend’

Last week, Afrobeats legend Wande Coal released his highly-anticipated album. The thirteen-track project comes three years removed from his last one: Realms. On the album, Wande Coal features Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, American R&B GRAMMY-winning artist T-Pain, YBNL CEO Olamide, and signee slash newcomer Fireboy DML, taking the genre/culture to another plane. The celebrated singer-songwriter is in high ranks and was since his start with D’banj and Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits label, where he wrote ‘Oliver Twist’, a song that has been sampled and considered as the song that began the Afrobeats global expansion we’re currently enjoying.

One of my favourite Wande Coal songs, which GRUNGECAKE enjoyed sharing with its network when his publicist contacted us, is also on the album—at #2. Stream the thirteen-track ‘Legend or No Legend’ below now.