Stream Nigerian legend Wande Coal’s brand new album ‘Legend or No Legend’

Fellow Nigerian star Oxlade credits Wande Coal as the reason he started making music.

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

Last week, Afrobeats legend Wande Coal released his highly-anticipated album. The thirteen-track project comes three years removed from his last one: Realms. On the album, Wande Coal features Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, American R&B GRAMMY-winning artist T-Pain, YBNL CEO Olamide, and signee slash newcomer Fireboy DML, taking the genre/culture to another plane. The celebrated singer-songwriter is in high ranks and was since his start with D’banj and Don Jazzy’s Mo’ Hits label, where he wrote ‘Oliver Twist’, a song that has been sampled and considered as the song that began the Afrobeats global expansion we’re currently enjoying.

One of my favourite Wande Coal songs, which GRUNGECAKE enjoyed sharing with its network when his publicist contacted us, is also on the album—at #2. Stream the thirteen-track ‘Legend or No Legend’ below now.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cholera kills ten people in South Africa

South African rand loses value ahead of S&P review