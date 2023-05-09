Vybz Kartel and Skillibeng team up for ‘The King & The Prince’: Watch the visual

Less than a week ago, Jamaican artists Vybz Kartel and Skillibeng released the official visual for their song ‘The King & The Prince’. In the standalone picture featuring the St Thomas-born artist, when he isn’t in the frame, we are shown graffitied walls with the legendary artist’s face tattooed or his name.

If you’re not in tune with Vybz Kartel, he’s one of the most popular Dancehall artists from the Portmore region in Jamaica. Also referred to as Worl’ Boss, Kartel is serving a thirty-two-year sentence—convicted of the murder of an associate, Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Watch the video for the song produced by Adidjahiem Records below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

