Earlier today, Victony shared a remix to his global hit song ’Soweto’.

The 22-year-old singer and songwriter teams up with the Houston native superstar Don Toliver and Billboard charting act REMA to deliver a fresh sonic look to his 2022 hit single after taking over the airways and enjoying massive success on the original song.

Listen to ‘Soweto’ on Spotify:

