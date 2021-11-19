Vans announces grand opening of Permanent House of Vans Mexico City

House of Vans Mexico City is a community-focused multidisciplinary creative space opening this December with Live Performances by Japanese Breakfast, Hot Chip, Molotov and more!

A bustling hub of creativity, Mexico City is world-renowned for its cuisine, music, art, and culture—all touchpoints that make it a perfect locale for Vans’ newest House of Vans location, which opens its doors to the public on December 9. Part skatepark, part music venue, part theatre, part art gallery and much more, House of Vans Mexico City joins other House of Vans outposts in Chicago and London as a community hub that inspires creativity, encourages “Off the Wall” thinking and attracts the biggest talents in entertainment both locally and globally to the city’s bustling Mixcoac neighbourhood on Rubens and Avenue Revolución.

It is an honor for Vans to permanently open House of Vans Mexico City. It’s a space where the ‘Off The Wall’ spirit lives, which will enable action sports, music, art, and street culture communities to embrace and develop their expressive creativity to keep making history within Mexico City’s rich creative landscape, said Iñigo Perezcano, Vans Senior Marketing Manager.

Besides concerts from notable local and global acts, House of Vans offers places to relax, work, and learn spread across its two stories and yard – and just like the concerts, they’re free of charge.

Skatepark and bowl: House of Vans Mexico City’s patio isn’t your grandma’s porch: It’s a space set up for park and street skating and BMX riding. There’s also a rooftop bowl with an impressive view of the city, all the motivation you’ll need to catch big air before you catch a famous Vans Sunday barbeque.

Workshops: Artists come to House of Vans for more than concerts. HOV Mexico City will host interactive workshops with artists of different disciplines.

Gallery: Apart from spaces to make art, there are spaces to display it at HOV Mexico City. Expect to see rotating exhibitions of paintings, sculptures, and more.

Movie Theater: House of Vans’ movie theatre will showcase everything from premieres of Vans’ latest skate and BMX videos to screenings of independent films.

Kitchen: A world-class cooking space for the best chefs in Mexico.

Stages: Music will come to life in two spots, the Main Stage for the local and international headliners and the Next Era Stage for up-and-coming artists’ concerts and rehearsals.

To celebrate the House of Vans Mexico City’s opening in December 2021, Vans will unlock the space with Japanese Breakfast (December 9), led by vocalist and best-selling author Michelle Zauner. The party doesn’t stop, with Mexico City-based musicians Molotov (December 10) and the UK electronic pop band Hot Chip (December 11) appearing in December 2021. Additionally, the gallery space will open with Marcos Castro, the artist responsible for House of Vans Mexico City’s main mural. Castro’s practice utilizes symbolic elements found in Mexican myths mixed with images of nature to comment on Mexico’s past, present, and future.

House of Vans Mexico City is located at Ruben 6, Col. San Juan. For the latest updates on House of Vans Mexico City, including upcoming programming and events, visit this link and follow our social media channels @houseofvans @houseofvanscdmx.



