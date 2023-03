iHeart.com reports that The State Department has hired more staff and resources to meet the “unprecedented demand” for passports in the United States. Reportedly, the wait times are approximately 10-13 weeks long for a regular one and 7-9 weeks for an expedited passport. New passport applications have increased by 30-40% more than last year, totalling over 500,000.

Read the full report via this link.

