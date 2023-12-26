UK government provides £42 million relief to help restore churches

Last week, the UK government announced it had given £42m of public money in 2023 to help conserve and maintain almost 5,000 listed churches and other religious buildings in the area of Wokingham, Salford, and Netherlee.

Grand cathedrals and small parish churches benefited from grants dished out by the listed places of worship grant scheme for essential work to roofs, masonry, and monuments. Since 2010, the fund has paid out £346m.

The recipient of this year’s largest grant was the Grade II*-listed Leicester Cathedral, which has been given more than £600,000 since last April to help pay for restoration work, including renewing its heating, lighting, and electrics, and creating a heritage learning center for visitors.

