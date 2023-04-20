Tyler, the Creator purchases $13 million home in Bel-Air

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Tyler, the Creator is no longer on the market for a new home.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist—real name Tyler Okonma—recently purchased a new three-level home for $13 million—$2 million off the original price. According to the source, the eccentric talent already has the keys to his “striking white stucco and wood-sided structure” utopian. The house with high ceilings and steel case windows was originally built in the early 1970s. Last year, it was reconstructed from the ground up. The four-bedroom pad has six bathrooms and sits on 5,000 square feet.

ADVERTISEMENT




To read more about the details, visit this link.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Post Malone breaks record for “most RIAA diamond-certified singles”

Amaarae becomes the face of Mugler and H&M’s new collaboration (See photos)