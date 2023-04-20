Tyler, the Creator purchases $13 million home in Bel-Air

Tyler, the Creator is no longer on the market for a new home.

The GRAMMY Award-winning artist—real name Tyler Okonma—recently purchased a new three-level home for $13 million—$2 million off the original price. According to the source, the eccentric talent already has the keys to his “striking white stucco and wood-sided structure” utopian. The house with high ceilings and steel case windows was originally built in the early 1970s. Last year, it was reconstructed from the ground up. The four-bedroom pad has six bathrooms and sits on 5,000 square feet.

To read more about the details, visit this link.